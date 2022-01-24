Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mississippi Museum of Art Announces Creative Healing Studio

The event will take place Wednesday, February 2, 12:30-2 PM.

Mississippi Museum of Art has announced a Creative Healing Studio. The event will take place Wednesday, February 2, 12:30-2 PM.

Creative Healing Studio is a weekly art therapy gathering for adults being treated for cancer or those with a cancer diagnosis in their past led by licensed art therapist Susan Anand. Using the practices of art therapy in an open studio setting, this program helps participants manage stress, cope with change, and gain personal insight or self-awareness.

In response to COVID-19, the group is meeting on Zoom. To register for this digital group, contact Susan Anand at smainlay@aol.com by Tuesday, February 1.

*Zoom, registration required

Learn more at https://www.msmuseumart.org/event/creative-healing-studio-38/.


