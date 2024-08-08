News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild in September

Performances run September 13-22, 2024.

By: Aug. 08, 2024
Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild next month. A comedy directed by Shanna Dixon, performances run September 13-22, 2024.

This one has it all: sexual tension, flirtation, verbal zingers, and (relatively) amusing clowns. The beautifully drawn love-hate relationship between tart-tongued Beatrice and blustery, confirmed bachelor Benedick is more engaging to modern audiences than the supposed main plot, which hinges on an elaborate scheme of deception and vicious shaming.
 




