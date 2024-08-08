MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Much Ado About Nothing by William Shakespeare comes to Vicksburg Theatre Guild next month. A comedy directed by Shanna Dixon, performances run September 13-22, 2024.

This one has it all: sexual tension, flirtation, verbal zingers, and (relatively) amusing clowns. The beautifully drawn love-hate relationship between tart-tongued Beatrice and blustery, confirmed bachelor Benedick is more engaging to modern audiences than the supposed main plot, which hinges on an elaborate scheme of deception and vicious shaming.



