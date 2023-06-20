LITTLE WOMEN the Musical Comes to Jackson in February

The performance is on February 6, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

LITTLE WOMEN the Musical Comes to Jackson in February

Little Women comes to Jackson next year as part of the Broadway in Jackson series. The performance is on February 6, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Produced nationally and internationally, Little Women has been praised by critics for its ambition in bringing the timeless, captivating story to vivid musical life on stage. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March, each determined to live life on her own terms. Little Women embodies the complete theatrical experience, leaving audiences filled with a sense of adventure, joy, heartache, and a lifting of the spirit. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartbreak, hope, and everlasting love – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

Learn more and purchase tickets at Click Here




PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Comes to Jackson in 2024

Pretty Woman: The Musical comes to Jackson next year! The performance is set for May 6, 2024.

CELTIC WOMAN 20th Anniversary Tour Comes to Jackson in 2024

Postcards from Ireland celebrates the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland; taking audiences on a journey of story and song from across the Emerald Isle.

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY Comes to Jackson in November

PEPPA PIG'S SING-ALONG PARTY comes to Jackson this year. The performance is set for November 15, 2023.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in Jackson, which consists of topflight, live stage entertainment based at Thalia Mara Hall.

