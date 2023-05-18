JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MY FAIR LADY & More Set for Broadway in Jackson 2023-24 Season

Innovation Arts & Entertainment has announced the return of Broadway in Jackson, which consists of topflight, live Stage Entertainment based at Thalia Mara Hall. Broadway in Jackson will bring the Best of Touring Broadway direct from New York, including the "thrilling, glorious, and better than it ever was" My Fair Lady, a love story for the ages, Pretty Woman the Musical, the heartfelt classic Little Women The Broadway Musical, and the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar.

Also returning for the 2023-2024 Season is Jackson Live! Season Ticket Holders save 10% on all Jackson Live! Shows, including: the brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children's television series - Bluey's Big Play, the 60-minute interactive musical adventure - Peppa Pig's Sing-Along Party, the multi-media celebration - Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience, and the one-of-a-kind live act Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour.

THE BEST IN BROADWAY IS COMING TO JACKSON!

The 2023-2024 Broadway in Jackson Line Up

My Fair Lady - January 17, 2024

Little Women - February 6, 2024

Jesus Christ Superstar- February 28, 2024

Pretty Woman - May 6, 2024

The 2023-2024 Jackson Live! Line Up

Bluey's Big Play - August 28-29, 2023

Johnny Cash - Official Concert Experience- October 22, 2023

Peppa Pig Sing-Along November 15, 2023

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour - February 23, 2024

