I JUST STOPPED BY TO SEE THE MAN Comes to New Stage Theatre in February

I Just Stopped by to See the Man by Stephen Jeffreys runs February 1 - February 13, 2022 at New Stage Theatre.

Single Tickets Onsale: September 8, 2021

Ticket Prices: $30; $25 seniors/students/military

Set in the heart of the Mississippi Delta, Jesse Davidson, last of the Delta blues singers, died fourteen years ago. But legends continue to surround him - like the story about him selling his soul to the devil so that he could play guitar. And the story that he isn't dead at all. When an English rock band hits town, their leader comes looking for truth and triggers a confrontation of mythic proportions. This striking play is the story of one man's passion for his art and the sacrifices of fame and fortune. Who really has the right to sing the blues?

Recommended for ages 13+ for language.

