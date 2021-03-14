Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra Announces Two Concerts in its New Home

The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra has announced two upcoming performances in its new home in the Immersive Media Performing Arts Center.

The first concert will take place in April, and will introduce patrons to the symphony with a wide variety of music. The second concert takes place in June, and features violin performances of Beethoven.

Check out the lineup below!

Meet the Gulf Coast Symphony!

Saturday, April 17, 2021

Immersive Media Performing Arts Center

This concert in our new home brings the full orchestra together to perform Britten's Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Copland's Billy the Kid, Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, and Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring Fei-Fei Dong.

Individual tickets range from $47.50 to $67.50

Beethoven & a Violin Virtuoso

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Immersive Media Performing Arts Center

Music comes alive for the final concert of the season with Dvorak's Carnival Overture, Lalo Symphonie Espagnol, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 featuring Violinist Rachel Lee Priday.

Tickets will go on sale April 1, 2021.

Individual Tickets range from $47.50 to $67.50

Learn more at https://www.gulfcoastsymphony.net/season-schedule.