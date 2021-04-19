FULLY COMMITTED Brings Live Performances Back to Center Stage Theater in Biloxi Next Month

Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi returns to in-person performances with the one-man show, Fully Committed.

Fully Committed is a side-splitting, lightning-paced 90-minute tour de force for a solo actor portraying 40 larger-than-life characters. The production will star veteran actor David Slatten.

Sam, an out-of-work actor, is glued to his reservation desk in the bowels of a posh Manhattan restaurant. The phones never stop ringing and the characters never stop changing - scheming socialites, name- dropping wannabes, a snooty celebrity assistant, a prima donna maître d', a soul crushing food critic, an egomaniacal chef, an Italian mobster, and so many more - all portrayed by one of Center Stage's most popular and versatile performers.

Performances run May 6-16, 2021.

Purchase tickets at https://centerstagebiloxi.yapsody.com/event/index/649516/fully-committed.