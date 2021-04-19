Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FULLY COMMITTED Brings Live Performances Back to Center Stage Theater in Biloxi Next Month

The production will star veteran actor David Slatten.

Apr. 19, 2021  
Center Stage Theatre in Biloxi returns to in-person performances with the one-man show, Fully Committed.

Fully Committed is a side-splitting, lightning-paced 90-minute tour de force for a solo actor portraying 40 larger-than-life characters. The production will star veteran actor David Slatten.

Sam, an out-of-work actor, is glued to his reservation desk in the bowels of a posh Manhattan restaurant. The phones never stop ringing and the characters never stop changing - scheming socialites, name- dropping wannabes, a snooty celebrity assistant, a prima donna maître d', a soul crushing food critic, an egomaniacal chef, an Italian mobster, and so many more - all portrayed by one of Center Stage's most popular and versatile performers.

Performances run May 6-16, 2021.

Purchase tickets at https://centerstagebiloxi.yapsody.com/event/index/649516/fully-committed.


