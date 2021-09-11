Cortland Repertory Theatre Announces Fall Fiber Arts Festival

Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold its Fall Fiber Arts Festival, October 9-10, 2021. The event takes place at the national historic Little York Pavilion in beautiful Dwyer Memorial Park on Little York Lake.

Light refreshments and lunch with soups and hot dogs will be available for purchase. All refreshment proceeds support the CRT Guild.

$5.00 Admission. Kids 12 and under are free.

Facial masks required and social distancing rules followed at all times.

Featuring a wide variety of vendors:

Knitting and Spinning Supplies

Felting

Yarn

Pelts

Raw Fleeces

Blankets

Shawls

Clothing

Roving

Unique Fiber Products

Crafts

Unique Christmas Gifts

Sheep

Handcrafted woodworking and pottery

Soaps and Maple Products

...and much more!

Learn more at https://cortlandrep.org/events/fiber-arts-festival/.