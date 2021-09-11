Cortland Repertory Theatre Announces Fall Fiber Arts Festival
Facial masks required and social distancing rules followed at all times.
Cortland Repertory Theatre will hold its Fall Fiber Arts Festival, October 9-10, 2021. The event takes place at the national historic Little York Pavilion in beautiful Dwyer Memorial Park on Little York Lake.
Light refreshments and lunch with soups and hot dogs will be available for purchase. All refreshment proceeds support the CRT Guild.
$5.00 Admission. Kids 12 and under are free.
Featuring a wide variety of vendors:
Knitting and Spinning Supplies
Felting
Yarn
Pelts
Raw Fleeces
Blankets
Shawls
Clothing
Roving
Unique Fiber Products
Crafts
Unique Christmas Gifts
Sheep
Handcrafted woodworking and pottery
Soaps and Maple Products
...and much more!
Learn more at https://cortlandrep.org/events/fiber-arts-festival/.