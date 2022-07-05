CHILDREN OF EDEN JR. Comes to New Stage This Month

Produced by New Stage's Broadway Junior Summer Camp Intensive, Children of Eden, Jr. is a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children, and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! From the writer of WICKED, PIPPIN, and GODSPELL, Children of Eden, Jr. has plenty of life lessons for everyone.

Adam, Eve, Noah, and the "Father" who created them deal with the headstrong, cataclysmic actions of their respective children. As generations pass, faith and loyalty are tested, but the bonds of family and love remain strong. This moving, foot-stomping musical is a wonderful show for everyone!

Performances run July 14-17, 2022.