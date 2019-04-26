BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Brings Four Original Rock And Roll Icons To Jackson

On Saturday, April 20th, the audience members at Thalia Mara Hall were treated to an inside look at an iconic moment in rock and roll history. 4 legends of rock and roll and rockabilly all wound up at Sun Records, and what followed was a jam session for the ages. The national tour of this jukebox musical stopped in Jackson, Mississippi as a part of the Broadway in Jackson series presented by Trustmark. The tour itself is presented by Gershwin Entertainment.

With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and music originally sung by Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash, the small cast took to the stage on a set that was simply a recreation of the inside of Sun Records, giving an intimate feel to the experience. Narrated by Sam Phillips, comedically played by Hugh Hysell, we get a step by step by step walk-through of the arrival of each singer and a taste of one of their songs before moving on to the next to arrive. Playing Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Rude can only be described as theatrical and insanely talented at playing the piano. Johnny Cash, a role incredibly performed by Peter Oyloe, has some bad news for his boss and very convincingly struggles with how to tell him. Carl Perkins, portrayed thoughtfully and powerfully by Austin Hohnke, expresses his intense frustration that his hits and the popularity have either been stolen or given to other singers, and Elvis Presley, with Daniel Durston on the role, comes back home from RCA Records for a bit in hopes of getting to work with Sam again. Presley brings his date, Dyanne, played by Adrianna Rose Lyons, who sings a couple of incredible songs.

This show is a walk down memory lane for people from that era in musical history, and the cast assembled is perfect. The tour's ticket site can be found at the link below, along with links straight to ticket purchases sites. This show is so incredibly fun and well worth a night spent in the theatre.

Million Dollar Quartet Tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories