BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Brings Four Original Rock And Roll Icons To Jackson

Apr. 26, 2019  
BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Brings Four Original Rock And Roll Icons To Jackson

On Saturday, April 20th, the audience members at Thalia Mara Hall were treated to an inside look at an iconic moment in rock and roll history. 4 legends of rock and roll and rockabilly all wound up at Sun Records, and what followed was a jam session for the ages. The national tour of this jukebox musical stopped in Jackson, Mississippi as a part of the Broadway in Jackson series presented by Trustmark. The tour itself is presented by Gershwin Entertainment.

With a book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux and music originally sung by Carl Perkins, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Johnny Cash, the small cast took to the stage on a set that was simply a recreation of the inside of Sun Records, giving an intimate feel to the experience. Narrated by Sam Phillips, comedically played by Hugh Hysell, we get a step by step by step walk-through of the arrival of each singer and a taste of one of their songs before moving on to the next to arrive. Playing Jerry Lee Lewis, Billy Rude can only be described as theatrical and insanely talented at playing the piano. Johnny Cash, a role incredibly performed by Peter Oyloe, has some bad news for his boss and very convincingly struggles with how to tell him. Carl Perkins, portrayed thoughtfully and powerfully by Austin Hohnke, expresses his intense frustration that his hits and the popularity have either been stolen or given to other singers, and Elvis Presley, with Daniel Durston on the role, comes back home from RCA Records for a bit in hopes of getting to work with Sam again. Presley brings his date, Dyanne, played by Adrianna Rose Lyons, who sings a couple of incredible songs.

This show is a walk down memory lane for people from that era in musical history, and the cast assembled is perfect. The tour's ticket site can be found at the link below, along with links straight to ticket purchases sites. This show is so incredibly fun and well worth a night spent in the theatre.

Million Dollar Quartet Tickets



Related Articles View More Jackson, MS Stories   Shows



From This Author Juliana Asbill

I’m a recent college grad from Madison, Mississippi, having just finished my time at Mississippi College. The vet where I work keeps me busy, but (read more...)

  • BWW Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Brings Four Original Rock And Roll Icons To Jackson
  • BWW Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC Delights Audience Members at Thalia Mara Hall
  • BWW Review: LES MISERABLES Builds the Barricade in Jackson
  • BWW Review: KINKY BOOTS Brings Some Fancy New Footwear to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson
  • BWW Review: Oh, What a Night! Jersey Boys Brings the Four Seasons to Thalia Mara Hall in Jackson
  • BWW Review: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Sheds Light on Dark, Dark Times at New Stage Theatre in Jackson

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup