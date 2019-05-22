BRIGHT STAR Will Shine at New Stage Theatre Next Week

The "sun is gonna shine again" at New Stage Theatre as Bright Star plays May 28 - June 9.

With music and book by Steve Martin and music and lyrics by Edie Brickell, BRIGHT STAR is based on an original story by Martin and Brickell and features direction by Walter Bobbie.



Inspired by an astonishing true event, the wholly original new musical BRIGHT STAR tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and 40s. When successful literary editor Alice Murphy meets an ambitious young soldier just home from World War II, their connection inspires Alice to confront a shocking incident from her past. Together they discover a long-buried secret with the power to transform their lives.

New Stage Theatre's production is directed by Francine Thomas Reynolds, music directed by Carol Joy Sparkman and choreographed by Drew Stark.

Bright Star's cast includes: Sari Koppel (Alice Murphy), Tyler Bellmon (Billy Cane), John Maxwell (Daddy Cane), Kathlyn Arcemont (Margo Crawford), Sam Lovorn (Max), Sarah Coleman (Edna), Jennifer Smith (Florence), Drew Stark (Daryl Ames), Tess Jonas (Lucy Grant), David Sollish (Daddy Murphy), Jessica Wilkinson (Mama Murphy), Ray McFarland (Mayor Josiah Dobbs), Jeremy Cooper (Jimmy Ray Dobbs), Chris Roebuck (Stanford Adams), Andrew Fehrenbacher (Dr. Norquist), Erick Weeks (Station Master), Mandy Kate Myers (County Clerk) and Hosea Griffith, Cherry Rendel, Lawson Marchetti (Ensemble)

For tickets and more information, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More Jackson, MS Stories

More Hot Stories For You