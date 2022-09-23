​A CHORUS LINE Comes to Meridian Little Theatre Next Week

​A CHORUS LINE comes to Meridian Little Theatre beginning next week. Performances run September 29 - October 2, 2022.

From the pen of legendary composer Marvin Hamlisch comes this Tony Award® and Pulitzer Prize-winning "singular sensation!" This backstage story of 17 aspiring dancers pairs heart-stopping, toe-tapping performances with soaring ballads, all against the backdrop of the ups and downs of a life in show business. This powerful and emotion-filled musical is for anyone who's ever had a dream and put it all on the line. The iconic score features such classics as "What I Did for Love," "One," "I Hope I Get It" and more!



A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers -- those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It is also a celebration of the American Musical itself. A Chorus Line is also about competition, and competition might easily be the common denominator that grabs the audience and holds it by the collective heartstring until the final, ultimate choices are made. For everyone, at one time or another, puts his life on the line. We all compete, no matter what business we're in, for promotion, for attention, for approval and for love.



​Adult language & content.