Hershey Felder Presents â€“ Live From Florence Announces 2021-2022 Season

Hershey Felder Presents - Live From Florence is pleased to announce a 2021-2022 season of new musical and dramatic films, to be produced in Europe and broadcast for American audiences. Writer, pianist, and actor Hershey Felder together with the arts broadcasting company he founded, Live from Florence, will expand beyond its home base in Florence, Italy, with a season of new musical and dramatic stories set and filmed in Paris, Vienna, Venice, Warsaw, Avila Spain, as well as Florence.

The new season follows the international success of Live From Florence, Season 1 produced during the global pandemic, which featured Irving Berlin George Gershwin Alone; Beethoven; Debussy: A Paris Love Story; Tchaikovsky in Florence; Puccini; Nicholas, Anna & Sergei and Before Fiddler.

The 2021-2022 season will include Dante in Florence, premiering November 28, 2021, about Italy's greatest poet Dante Alighieri and his muse, Beatrice; Mozart and Figaro in Vienna, premiering January 9, 2022, about the outrageous collaboration between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo da Ponte that created the perfect comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro; The Verdi Fiasco, premiering March 27, 2022, about the disastrous opening night of Verdi's immortal La Traviata; The Assembly, premiering May 29, 2022,featuring the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts and telling the real-life story of Holocaust survivor Eva Libitzky's visit to diverse urban schools and the shocking events that occurred; Chopin in Paris, premiering August 7, 2022, adapted from Felder's critically acclaimed stage play Monsieur Chopin about the music and life of Polish Pianist-composer Fryderyk Chopin; The Crazy Widow (of Moses de Leon), premiering October 16, 2022, set in Avila, Spain, and focusing on 13th century Jewish mysticism that is the basis for Kabbalah; and A Musical Surprise for Holiday Time, premiering December 18, 2022, the subject of which will be decided by viewers who have purchased season tickets.

Since the start of the worldwide pandemic in March 2020, Felder has been residing in Florence, Italy. With a need to support artists and arts organizations in impossible times, Felder advanced plans for filming productions (which were planned to begin in 2028) and created the Live From Florence film studio in Tuscany. Proceeds from the first season of productions benefitted the theatres and arts organizations that have been Felder's artistic homes in the U.S., as well as additional U.S. and international institutions. Hershey Felder Presents - Live from Florence, has featured both world premiere productions created expressly for streaming as well as filmic adaptations of Felder's popular theatrical shows centered around the work of famous composers. Felder's unique productions include pre-filmed and live performance elements.

Felder's 2020-2021 season featured eight streaming productions that employed over 300 artists. The productions sold over 56,000 tickets and distributed over $1.5 million to US and international arts institutions in need.