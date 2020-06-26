WOW TO THE FUTURE Plays Isrotel Royal's Garden Theater

Wow to the Future brought socially distant, but live theater to the Isrotel Royal's Garden Theater, The Review Journal reports.

Las Vegas producer Hanoch Rosenn is hoping that the safety precautions in place at the Garden Theater, such as masked audience members and mandatory temperature reports, will serve as a blueprint for Las Vegas shows reopening.

The variety show is one of few live productions to return to the country.

Learn more about the production HERE.

