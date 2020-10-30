Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Outside Knesset, Protesting the Government's Lockdown Measures

Due to a rise in COVID-19, the Israeli government has instilled lockdown measures.

Oct. 30, 2020  

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra yesterday performed in front of the Knesset, Israel's unicameral parliament in Jerusalem, protesting new lockdown measures put in place by the government.

The government made the decision to keep concert halls under lockdown as part of the COVID-19 measures.

See the video below:


