VIDEO: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Outside Knesset, Protesting the Government's Lockdown Measures

Due to a rise in COVID-19, the Israeli government has instilled lockdown measures.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra yesterday performed in front of the Knesset, Israel's unicameral parliament in Jerusalem, protesting new lockdown measures put in place by the government.

The government made the decision to keep concert halls under lockdown as part of the COVID-19 measures.

See the video below:

Shows View More Israel Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You