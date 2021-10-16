Theatre Legend Yosef Bar Yosef Passes at 88

The Jerusalem Post reported yesterday on the passing of playwright and author Yosef Bar Yosef. Yosef was a world renowned, Israel theatre award winning writer. According to the Institute for the Translation of Hebrew Literature (ITHL), Yosef Bar-Yosef was born in Jerusalem in 1933 to an Orthodox family, seventh generation native to Eretz Israel. He studied Jewish philosophy, kabbala and English literature at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. After working in the merchant navy and in construction, he later became a journalist and editor.

A well-known playwright, Bar-Yosef has written 14 plays, which have been performed in all Israel`s major theaters. Over the last 15 years, many of them have been produced in Russia: mainly Moscow and St Petersburg; also in the Ukraine, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, India, Brazil and the UK. Bar-Yosef has received, among other awards, the President`s Prize and the Israel Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Theater (2003).

He sadly passed Thursday, October 14th and was 88 years old.

