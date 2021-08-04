The Felicja Blumental International and Israeli Music Festival is Happening Now

The Felicja Blumental International Music Festival - presented at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art - features a 5-day long musical program of classical, jazz, and ethnic music from around the world. This year, the event will take place from August 3rd to August 7th.

Learn more at https://en.fbmc.co.il/festival/programme/

The annual Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has played an important role in the Israeli musical scene since its inception in 1999. Although the cosmopolitan city of Tel Aviv has always been well known for its classical music activities, it never before had a classical music festival that combines, in one intense and exciting week, chamber, orchestral and vocal music, as well as films, plays and folk music.

Many of today's world renown Israeli stars made their debut with this Festival, which features the young and unknown as well as established artists, ensembles and orchestras. Starting with intimate concert performances of piano recitals (Louis Lortie, Freddie Kempf, Shai Wosner, Konstantin Lifschitz, Roman Rabinovich, Antony Barishevsky), vocal recitals (Philippe Jaroussky, Karita Mattila, Sarah Walker, Edith Mathis, Michael Chance, Stephanie d'Oustrac), and chamber music groups (St. Petersburg Quartet, Saint Lawrence Quartet, Israeli Chamber Project, Multipiano Quartet), the Felicja Blumental International Music Festival has also included Baroque Music Ensembles (L`Arpeggiata - Christina Pluhar, Early Music Opera Company, Dunedin Ensemble, The Red Priest, I Musici de Montreal, Les Violon du Roi, Concerto de Cavalieri) and also vocal ensembles (Anima consort, Voces Musicales, Armonico consort, Nordic Voices among others) that together have offered the public a very rich program throughout the years.

The festival also had wide experience with folk music in the past - having invited Milva, Jacques and Paula Morelnbaum, Yasmin Levi, Fado ensemble from Portugal and an unforgettable production of Israeli folk songs with Dan Ettinger, David D`Or and Rafi Kadishson. In an effort to expand its programs, the festival established as of 2016, the Bikur Moledet day which explore the compositions of Israeli composers abroad.

Organizers invite you to become a Sponsor or Friend of the Felicja Blumental International Music Festival, and thereby to enjoy special ticket prices for all the events and participate with them in the presentation of this exciting musical venture.