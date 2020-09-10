Tel Aviv Dance Festival Goes Digital in 2020

This year’s festival will feature nine works by Israeli choreographers, eight of which are world premieres.

This year, like years prior, Tel Aviv Dance Festival was scheduled to take place in August 2020 and feature some of the best artists from Israel and abroad. Despite the global pandemic and the expectation that theaters would open to the public at the end of the summer, the festival is moving to a digital platform. Suzanne Dellal Centre has taken on the task of producing an Israeli contemporary dance festival at the highest level for audiences and creators.

This year's festival will feature nine works by Israeli choreographers, eight of which are world premieres. The artists have been working hard since January 2020, into and through the days of the Corona pandemic. And now each work has been adapted and produced for the new media especially for the festival.

We are pleased to present the artists who will perform at this year's festival:

Orly Portal, Shaden Abu Elasal, Rina Schenfeld, Adi Boutrous, Roy Assaf, Shlomit Fundaminsky, Annabelle Dvir, Avi Kaiser, Ella Rothschild

With the help of the new digital platform, Suzanne Dellal Centre will "host" a festival audience from around the world who can enjoy the works at home. After more than five months without performances, we invite you to join us and encourage Israeli art.

Please join us and follow the festival's schedule. Each show will be available for five days. To fully enjoy the festival and watch all the works, we recommend that you purchase one ticket for all the performances at a discounted price. Any additional support is welcome, so we have added an option to increase your purchase amount and support the development of the Israeli dance world.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality.

