THE WANDERING JEWS Comes tot he Cameri Theatre

Four short stories about Israelis who left the country. A couple who relocated to Berlin to open a humus restaurant, a young woman who dreamed of living in Paris, hi tech entrepreneurs in Dubai on the way to an exit, and four childhood friends who work on the sales carts in Atlanta. A humorous look at Generation Y, who chose to embark on a journey of self-discovery and finds along the way that Israel is more than just a country, it's a mentality.

A production of "The Cameri New Generation", a troupe of the Cameri's young actors, with the support of the Pais Council for Culture and Arts.

The play was developed with the support of 'The Future of the Theatre' - a project by the Tel Aviv-Yaffo municipality to encourage young playwrights in the city's theatres.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run 13 July - 1 September.