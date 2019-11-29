SWEENEY TODD Returns To Israel

Almost 40 years since its original Israeli production, Sweeney Todd returns to thrill and terrify the Israeli audience in a revival helmed by director Roi Dolev.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd tells the story of a barber, unjustly imprisoned for years by a corrupt judge, who returns to England bent on revenge - a revenge that turns indiscriminately murderous, leading his resourceful accomplice, Mrs. Lovett, to bake the victims into meat pies.

The musical first played Israel in 1982, with a Hebrew translation by Ehud Manor. The 2020 revival will feature a brand new translation by Dolev, who previously served as translator for the Israeli premieres of Into the Woods and La Cage Aux Folles.

The production will feature musical direction by Yuval Goldstein and lighting design by Eyal Daniel, and will be presented in September-October 2020.

Photo credit: Roy Revivo





Related Articles Shows View More Israel Stories

More Hot Stories For You