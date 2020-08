The production starred Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev as Albin.

Today a year ago, Harvey Fierstein and Jerry Herman's LA CAGE AUX FOLLES had its Middle Eastern premiere in Tel Aviv, produced by The Tramp and starring Oren Habot as George and Roi Dolev as Albin.

Join us as we look back at the landmark production.

Take a look at the gallery below!

Shows View More Israel Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You