One Horse Entered the Bar comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run January 18 - March 5.

Dubela G's stand-up show in the basement of the industrial area in Netanya, gets out of control and takes a creepy turn. In front of the audience, where two childhood friends are also sitting, he conducts a poignant soul-searching.

The demon train moves quickly between black humor and venomous satire, between loves and betrayals, longings and regrets. In stand-up, as in life - everything is possible and on this evening, which is Dubela's birthday and also probably his last show, he has nothing to lose.

Dror Kern - a stand-up artist himself - stepped into the shoes of Dubela G, the hero of David Grossman's book .

Photo: Gerard Alon