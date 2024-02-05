MICKEY RESCUES Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 2 March.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February Photo 1 RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February

MICKEY RESCUES Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Mickey Rescues is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 2 March.

Mickey, a young and patriotic Shin Bet agent, is sent on a particularly secret mission: to go back in a time machine  to November 1995 to save the life of the Prime Minister, Yitzhak Rabin.

In the Tel Aviv of those days, much to his surprise, Mickey meets his parents and tries to save them too from the betrayal that destroyed their marriage, but then he was exposed to a deeper and darker betrayal than he could have ever imagined.  

After the success of "Ringo", the playwright Yaron Edelstein , the director Amit Apte and the Chamber group are returning | A new generation , to collaborate in a political comedy.




RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February Photo
RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February

Rain Man comes to The Cameri Theatre in February. Performances run 4 February - 17 April.

2
ONE HORSE ENTERED THE BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month Photo
ONE HORSE ENTERED THE BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month

One Horse Entered the Bar comes to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run January 18 - March 5.

3
EXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This Month Photo
EXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This Month

Exit the King returns to the Cameri Theatre this month. Performances run January 25 - February 26.

4
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week Photo
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Birthday Candles comes to the Cameri Theatre, playing 4 January through 19 February.

More Hot Stories For You

RAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in FebruaryRAIN MAN Comes to the Cameri Theatre in February
ONE HORSE ENTERED THE BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This MonthONE HORSE ENTERED THE BAR Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
EXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This MonthEXIT THE KING Returns to the Cameri Theatre This Month
BIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This WeekBIRTHDAY CANDLES Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Week

Videos

Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL Video
First Look At Dana Delany & Dot Marie-Jones in Goodman's HIGHWAY PATROL
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You