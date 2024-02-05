MICKEY RESCUES Comes to the Cameri Theatre

Mickey Rescues is now playing at the Cameri Theatre. Performances run through 2 March.

Mickey, a young and patriotic Shin Bet agent, is sent on a particularly secret mission: to go back in a time machine to November 1995 to save the life of the Prime Minister, Yitzhak Rabin.

In the Tel Aviv of those days, much to his surprise, Mickey meets his parents and tries to save them too from the betrayal that destroyed their marriage, but then he was exposed to a deeper and darker betrayal than he could have ever imagined.

After the success of "Ringo", the playwright Yaron Edelstein , the director Amit Apte and the Chamber group are returning | A new generation , to collaborate in a political comedy.