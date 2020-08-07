Israel's Gesher Theatre Brings Performances Online in CINEMA GESHER Project

Cinema Gesher is providing entertainment while they are shutdown.

Patrons of Gesher Theatre can still enjoy performances, just online rather than in-person, according to the theatre's website.

Cinema Gesher, the theatre's project during the current global health crisis, is providing entertainment while they are shutdown.

Videos shared on the theatre's YouTube channel are past performances at the theatre, some with English subtitles.

Performances include 1996's Odessa Stories, 1991's Dreyfus Trial, and The Obsession.

Watch performances below!

Over the years Gesher theatre has lived up to its symbolic name and has become a bridge between Russian and Israeli cultures. The theatre has incorporated many Israeli actors into its ranks, its productions are currently mostly in Hebrew, it has moved into a permanent home in Jaffa; it has staged over 60 productions, represented Israel in more than 17 international festivals, won numerous awards and was praised by The Times as "one of the greatest and most important troupes in the world."

Shows View More Israel Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You