Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Presents a Pre-Hanukkah Global Celebration Concert

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra will host a Pre-Hanukkah Global Celebration Concert, a free virtual concert, taking place on December 6.

Join in from the comfort of your home to celebrate Hanukkah 2020 and the light that music can bring to the world even in challenging times.

This is a virtual, one-of-a-kind program featuring performances by Academy-Award winning film composer Hans Zimmer, Israel Philharmonic Music Director Lahav Shani, and musicians of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra.

The event is hosted by Ronalee Shimon, star of Fauda, with special guest appearances by music manager Kenny Hamilton, jazz singer Ester Rada and more!

The program is free and accessible to all, streamed via YouTube on AFIPO's site, and on Facebook.

RSVP at https://www.afipo.org/mmm-rsvp/.

