Isaac Sutton Announces New Year's Eve Concert At The Cameri Theater In Tel Aviv

Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton has just announced his upcoming New Year's Eve concert of "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" in Israel!

The Concert will take place on Friday, December 31 at The Cameri Theater in Tel Aviv. This concert is part of Sutton's Israeli Concert Tour which began in early November 2021, following his critically lauded NYC show "Broadway Israel" in October 2021.

Isaac Sutton will return to Tel Aviv's Cameri Theater, after having performed at this theater for several years.

Sutton will be joined on this concert tour by soprano Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, who most recently starred as Cosette at The National Theatre production of Les Miserables.

The show "TONIGHT A MUSICAL" , musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer, will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, a leading male vocalist in Israel who has introduced Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, has just returned from NYC where he performed for the first time since Covid at The Green Room 42 and reunited on stage with Broadway Stars Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Beautiful).

Sutton performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and with the region's top symphony orchestras. After successful shows in the US, Europe, Canada, Brazil and across Israel - including performances with The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv and Gesher Theater Jaffa - Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner, Kristin Chenoweth, at The Mayo Performing Arts Center.

Since 2018, Sutton has been collaborating with Broadway stars and has brought performers to tour with him in Israel, including Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd) and most recently Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked).

He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim's Company, Jason Robert Brown's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv," "Broadway & All That Jazz," "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and "The Israel Prize".

Sutton started singing live at the age of 21, while serving in the Israeli Army. He was asked to be the MC and singer at Yitzhak Rabin's memorial services. He is an MBA graduate with honors from Tel Aviv University. Sutton got his musical theatre training at Circle in the Square and Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the upcoming Opening Night at Azrieli Amphitheater can be purchased at Bravo box office at *3221 or online at https://ticketsnow.kartisim.co.il/announce/69138>

Photo Credit: Tami Shaham & Ran Yehezkel

