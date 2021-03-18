Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Get a First Look At Matan Anchisi's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Costume

Costume designer Matan Anchisi shared photos of the piece, saying: "HEDWIG! Celebrating queer anarchy."

Mar. 18, 2021  

Following a year-worth of anticipation, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is finally getting started in Israel, and we've got a first look at the costume of the iconic character.

Take a look at the photo below!

The John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask cult phenomenon opened Off-Broadway at the Jane Street Theatre over 20 years ago, and since rocked around the world, with productions in Japan, Italy, New Zealand, London and Mexico among others.

The recent Broadway production starring Neil Patrick Harris won 4 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and was critically acclaimed, famously declared by Rolling Stone "the best rock musical ever!"

Tickets are now on sale for previews at: www.hedwig.co.il


