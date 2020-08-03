Gesher Theater Goes Digital, Posting Israeli Plays on Facebook Weekly

The digital program launched at the end of July and is expected to run for the next few months.

The Gesher Theater has gone digital amidst the pandemic, uploading some of its best plays to its Facebook page each Thursday. Each play is then available for a week, at which time a special discussion is held with the house playwright and actors.

The theme of Gesher's digital program is "A Journey Through Our History." The meaning behind this is the examination and exploration of important moments in the history of Jewish people.

"Theater, just like a people, without a past - has no future," says Gesher's director Lena Kreindlin. "We have prepared a special repertoire for you, selected from 30 years of work. Watching all this rich content from home like this, along with the special encounters, is an opportunity that only a-once-in-100-years global epidemic can present. Everyone is welcome to watch us online while we are working on a new repertoire for the post-Corona period we long for and look forward to."

