Ethan Gontar Releases New Single, "SAY GOODBYE"

The Israel-based singer-songwriter's new song can be streamed now!

Jan. 30, 2022  

Ethan Gontar is an Israel-based musician, composer, producer, and a singer-songwriter who primarily records covers and original songs with a strong foundation in acoustic folk styles, classical, Pop, and electronic music. He has just released his new single, "Say Goodbye." Listen to it here or here.

"This song was written about a real case that happened to me. Although this song has a good and happy bit, the meaning of the song is sad and painful. I started to work on this one a 2 years ago, and I feel like I can bring it out into the world right now."

He further comments, "The song is about this girl I met on a trip, which lasted about 3 days. On this trip, we did exactly what is described in the song. Together under the stars at night, we connected terribly, even though we both come from different worlds, as described in the song. Different worlds? I mean a different religion. We had a very strong connection, the connection continued after the trip, but as described in the song, it did not last long."

"In the song, you can see all sorts of memories from our meetings, like that time on the beach, when I thought it was probably a sign that we were meant to be together, but no. The very fact that we are from different worlds, it can not happen. Religion defeated love. The story is very sad, but I decided to go for a happy and catchy bit, because thanks to all this, "Say Goodbye" was born.

Check out Ethan's Instagram and Facebook pages!


