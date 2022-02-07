Eryn LeCroy To Join Isaac Sutton For Broadway Israel Tour in March 2022

For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome Broadway Star Eryn LeCroy (Phantom of The Opera) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in March 2022 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'.

LeCroy & Sutton will tour Israeli Theaters in March 2022 for a limited engagement of 5 concerts across the country and will be joined on stage by Musical Director Raviv Leibzirer on piano, Ram Erez on double-bass and Henry Vered on drums.

The international show Broadway-Israel will celebrate Classic Broadway and will feature the greatest show tunes of all time, including highlights from The Phantom of The Opera, as well as selections from Funny Girl, My Fair Lady, Les Miserables, Cabaret, The Sound of Music, West Side Story and many more.

Isaac Sutton, of the leading male vocalists introducing Israeli audiences to the Great American Songbook, performs regularly at Israel's National Theaters and the region's top Symphony Orchestras. After successful shows at NYC's Feinstein's/54 Below, The Metropolitan Room and most recently The Green Room 42 in NYC, Sutton also performed a duet with Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth at The Mayo Performing Arts Center. He is the recipient ofhonors from the Ladino International Festival, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, and the Israel's Musical Festival.

Sutton's most recent theater credits in Israel include the lead role of Bobby in Stephen Sondheim 's Company, Jason Robert Brown 's Parade at The Jerusalem Festival, the French musical Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, 1776 and more. Over the last decade, Sutton has performed solo shows such as "Las Vegas-Tel Aviv", "Broadway & All That Jazz", "Tonight A Musical", "Shalom Hollywood" and his most recent Israeli production "The Israel Prize" in celebration of Israel's 70th Anniversary and in collaboration with Israel Prize winning composer Nurit Hirsh.

Eryn LeCroy , is most well known for her recent portrayal of the iconic role of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Beginning April of 2022, Eryn joins the company of the highly anticipated Broadway Revival of 1776 directed by Diane Paulus and Jeffrey L. Page in association with Harvard University's American Repertory Theatre Company and RoundaboutTheatre Company.

Prior to her Broadway debut with The Phantom of the Opera, Eryn made her Off-Broadway debut in two back-to-back Stephen Sondheim productions in New York City - Assassins with the New York City Center Encores Off-Center under the direction of Anne Kauffman , followed by portraying the role of Johanna in the critically acclaimed immersive production of Sweeney Todd at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Other career highlights include the World Premiere in Toronto of Sousatzka as Young Sousatzka (Dir. Adrian Noble and Choreographer Graciela Daniele ), Brigadoon as Fiona with the Pittsburgh CLO , and the National Tour of Jekyll and Hyde as Emma Carew. As a concert artist, Eryn debuted this season with the Rochester Philharmonic and the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and returned to the Ocean City Pops with her second solo concert.