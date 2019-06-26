END OF SUMMER THEATER FESTIVAL to Take Place at Jerusalem Theatre

The End of Summer Theater Festival will take place at the Jerusalem Theatre Aug. 27-29, 2019.

An original multidisciplinary festival created by the Jerusalem Theater, will take place in the theater square, open every August. Three days of original work with the participation of Israeli and International Artists, expressing the contemporary discourse between the performing arts and the screen.

Similar to previous years, the festival takes place in the Jerusalem Theater Plaza and invites the audience to celebrate with the best artists and artists in a summer atmosphere under the stars. Each day of the festival is divided into two performances: a pre-sunset performance at 17:00, designed for children and families, and hosts plays and children's shows from the best in Israel and a post-sunset show at 21:30 for a cultural and artistic audience.

For more information about The End of Summer Theater Festival, tap here.





