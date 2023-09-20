Daniel Harding to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra in Israel in October

He will conduct the opening of The Cleveland Orchestra season and the tour dates in Vienna on October 18 and Linz on October 20.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director Photo 3 American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director
Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour Photo 4 Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour

Daniel Harding to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra in Israel in October

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Daniel Harding has agreed to step in for Music Director Franz Welser-Möst to lead the ensemble in its three-concert Israel debut next month. Welser-Möst has unfortunately had to withdraw from the Israel performances, which coincide with medical treatment he must undergo. His doctors are confident of a full recovery, and Welser-Möst plans to resume conducting in January 2024. He will conduct the opening of The Cleveland Orchestra season and the tour dates in Vienna on October 18 and Linz on October 20.

In Israel, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform at the Haifa Auditorium on October 26, the Charles Bronfman Auditorium at the Tel Aviv Culture Center on October 27, and at the Jerusalem Theatre on October 28. The program in all three cities now consists of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 and selected songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit, and features baritone Simon Keenlyside, a long-time Cleveland Orchestra collaborator.

Daniel Harding made his Cleveland Orchestra conducting debut in October 2022 at Severance Music Center. He is the Music and Artistic Director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Laureate of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. He regularly works with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, and Dresden Staatskapelle.

The Cleveland Orchestra extends its sincere gratitude to the San Francisco Symphony for graciously making it possible for Harding to conduct these concerts in Israel.

Performance Details

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8 p.m.
Auditorium, Haifa, Israel 

Friday, October 27, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv Culture Center, Israel

Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. 
Jerusalem Theatre, Israel

The Cleveland Orchestra 
Daniel Harding, conductor 
Simon Keenlyside, baritone

MAHLER 
  “Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio) 
  “Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio) 
  “Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn 
  “Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn 
  “Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn 
  “Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio) 

MAHLER  Symphony No. 7



RELATED STORIES - Israel

1
American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director Photo
American Friends Of The Louvre Names Thomas E. Moore III As Executive Director

Today, American Friends of the Louvre (AFL) announced the appointment of Thomas E. Moore III as its next Executive Director. With over a decade of experience leading fundraising efforts across the arts, humanitarian aid, and social justice sectors, Moore steps into the role at AFL after eight years of service to the organization through his involvement with the Young Patrons Circle since 2015 and as a member of the Board of Directors since 2021. He assumes the position on October 23.

2
Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour Photo
Kaley Ann Voorhees Will Join Isaac Sutton for BROADWAY ISRAEL Tour

For the first time in Israel, Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will welcome Broadway Star Kaley Ann Voorhees (Phantom of The Opera) as they embark on an Israeli concert tour in November 2023 with the show 'Broadway-Israel'. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Returns to the Cameri Theatre in October Photo
A HORSE WALKS INTO A BAR Returns to the Cameri Theatre in October

A Horse Walks Into A Bar returns to the Cameri Theatre in October. Performances run 5-8 October, 2023. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

4
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September Photo
TRAMPOLINE Comes to the Cameri Theatre in September

Trampoline comes to the Cameri Theatre in September. Performances run 13-14 September 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

Israel SHOWS

Recommended For You