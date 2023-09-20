Daniel Harding to Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra in Israel in October

The Cleveland Orchestra has announced that Daniel Harding has agreed to step in for Music Director Franz Welser-Möst to lead the ensemble in its three-concert Israel debut next month. Welser-Möst has unfortunately had to withdraw from the Israel performances, which coincide with medical treatment he must undergo. His doctors are confident of a full recovery, and Welser-Möst plans to resume conducting in January 2024. He will conduct the opening of The Cleveland Orchestra season and the tour dates in Vienna on October 18 and Linz on October 20.

In Israel, The Cleveland Orchestra will perform at the Haifa Auditorium on October 26, the Charles Bronfman Auditorium at the Tel Aviv Culture Center on October 27, and at the Jerusalem Theatre on October 28. The program in all three cities now consists of Mahler’s Symphony No. 7 and selected songs from Des Knaben Wunderhorn and Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit, and features baritone Simon Keenlyside, a long-time Cleveland Orchestra collaborator.

Daniel Harding made his Cleveland Orchestra conducting debut in October 2022 at Severance Music Center. He is the Music and Artistic Director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Laureate of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra. He regularly works with the Berliner Philharmoniker, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, and Dresden Staatskapelle.

The Cleveland Orchestra extends its sincere gratitude to the San Francisco Symphony for graciously making it possible for Harding to conduct these concerts in Israel.

Performance Details

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Auditorium, Haifa, Israel

Friday, October 27, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Tel Aviv Culture Center, Israel



Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 8:30 p.m.

Jerusalem Theatre, Israel



The Cleveland Orchestra

Daniel Harding, conductor

Simon Keenlyside, baritone

MAHLER

“Frühlingsmorgen” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)

“Ablösung im Sommer” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn (orch. Berio)

“Revelge” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Urlicht” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Rheinlegendchen” from Des Knaben Wunderhorn

“Hans und Grete” from Lieder und Gesänge aus der Jugendzeit (orch. Berio)



MAHLER Symphony No. 7