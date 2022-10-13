Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAGED GENIUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Performances run through 16 November.

Oct. 13, 2022  
CAGED GENIUS is Now Playing at the Cameri Theatre

Yoram Granite, a huge TV star with a big mouth, has hit rock-bottom. His wife threw him out after being fed up with him cheating, and his colleagues from the entertainment industry had enough of him. Yoram randomly meets Vicky, an enthusiastic fan who invites him into her home.

After meeting Yonatan, Vicky's autistic-genius brother, Yoram comes up with a brilliant idea for a game show that he believes could save his career. Now Yoram must get close to Yonatan, train him, and deal with his fixations while also withstanding Vicky's advances. And just like that, a complicated and tangled situation develops, in which everyone is willing to sell their soul just so they can live the dream.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 16 November.


