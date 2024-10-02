News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Performances Through October 18

No further information has been announced at this time as to if the performances will be rescheduled.

By: Oct. 02, 2024
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Performances Through October 18 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has cancelled its upcoming performances through October 18, including its previously scheduled gala opening set for this week.

LATEST NEWS

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Performances Through October 18
LAWS FOR LIFE Comes to the Cameri Theatre
WALKING LIONS Comes to the Cameri Theatre This Month
Take Our Fall 2024 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card

According to Slipped Disc, the performances  in Tel Aviv were cancelled "in view of the extreme security situation." 

The gala opening performances were scheduled for October 1 and 2, and were set to feature Mendelssohn’s violin concerto with Maxim Vengerov and Mahler’s 6th symphony. Lahav Shani was the conductor.

No further information has been announced at this time as to if the performances will be rescheduled.

Stay up to date on future announcements at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos