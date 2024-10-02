Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Cancels Performances Through October 18

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra has cancelled its upcoming performances through October 18, including its previously scheduled gala opening set for this week.

According to Slipped Disc, the performances in Tel Aviv were cancelled "in view of the extreme security situation."

The gala opening performances were scheduled for October 1 and 2, and were set to feature Mendelssohn’s violin concerto with Maxim Vengerov and Mahler’s 6th symphony. Lahav Shani was the conductor.

No further information has been announced at this time as to if the performances will be rescheduled.

Stay up to date on future announcements at https://www.ipo.co.il/en/.

