WHY MAGIC? to Play Dublin's dlr Mill Theatre for One Night

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Following performances at The National Theatre of Iceland and The Everyman Cork Daniel Cremin's magic play WHY MAGIC? is coming to Dublin's dlr Mill Theatre in Dundrum for one night only. Blending astonishing magic, theatre, comedy and deeply personal storytelling, WHY MAGIC? is a heartfelt journey into the world of magic and the extraordinary power of finding a passion can have on a young person's life.

Based on experiences from Daniel's own life, WHY MAGIC? tells the story of a young boy who always struggled to fit in. One evening, after witnessing magician Paul Daniels on television, everything changes. He discovers the world of magic, a world that gives him a confidence and sense of belonging that nothing else ever did. But discovering magic is only the beginning. How does he navigate this strange and wonderful world? And how can he turn his childhood dream into a reality?

The show was first performed at the National Theatre of Iceland, where it received the Reykjavík Fringe Festival Award for Best Storytelling and then ran at The Everyman, Cork.

Daniel Cremin is renowned for his innovative approach to theatre and magic, seamlessly combining the two into a unique form of storytelling. His previous works, including MYSTERY OF THE MIND, TRICKS OF THE TRADE and IT'S ALL AN ACT!, have been praised for their originality, emotional depth and inventive approach to the art of magic.

WHY MAGIC? is a story about discovering something that makes you feel different, and learning that being different might just be your greatest magic of all. WHY MAGIC? comes to The dlr Mill Theatre on Thursday the 5th of November for one night only and tickets are available now.

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