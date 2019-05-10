Tom Baxter Announced For Cork Opera House

Following two sold out shows in 2018 Tom Baxter returns to Cork to play the Opera House for the first time as part of 2019 Cork Folk Festival.

Last year saw the release of his album The Other Side of Blue - the first official release in a decade; Baxter's most searingly personal work to date, performed entirely solo and with gorgeous illustration on guitar and piano.

It was in 2008 that Baxter released the self-funded Skybound - the follow-up to his debut Feather & Stone - which first alerted the wider world to his singular talent for honest and emotionally immersive composition. Baxter made his name with such heart-stopping originals as 'Better', 'Almost There' and 'Day in Verona', all the while being acclaimed by peers such as Tom Waits and Rufus Wainwright.

Baxter's albums have always enveloped the listener with a delicious intensity, and so it is again on The Other Side of Blue, which takes us from the heart-wrenching title track and others such as 'For Crying Out Loud,' to the happier place that Tom now himself inhabits, expressed in the gentle optimism of 'When I'm In Your Hands.'





