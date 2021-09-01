Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Everyman Theatre Will Premiere HEART OF A DOG

The play brings together an all-star cast including Derbhle Crotty as Professor, Matthew O'Brien as Dog/ Sharik/Mr Sharik, and more!

Sep. 1, 2021  

Heart of a Dog a new play by Eadaoin O'Donoghue will premiere at The Everyman on September 23rd, before touring to The Civic as part of Dublin Theatre Festival. It will be the first show in front of a live audience on The Everyman stage in more than 18 months.

Eadaoin O'Donoghue's play, inspired by Mikhail Bulgakov's masterpiece novel, is a fierce parable, a Frankenstein fable, that's as funny as it is terrifying. It follows the adventures of a scroungy mongrel named Sharik, who, in a gruesome scientific experiment, is turned into a man.

The play is a vivid exploration of what it means to be human, and animal - with joy, pain, love, loss, faith, ecstasy, despair, sex, beauty, wickedness, music, dancing, humour, and cats. An absurd, and superbly comic, odyssey.


The play brings together an all-star cast including Derbhle Crotty as Professor, Matthew O'Brien as Dog/ Sharik/Mr Sharik, Steve Blount, Michael Grennell, Karen McCartney and Cathy White. At the helm is an expert creative team including John O'Brien (Director and Composer), Lisa Zagone (Set and Costume Designer), Peter Power (Sound Designer & Co-Composer), Philip Connaughton (Choreographer) and Stephen Dodd (LX Designer)



