The Everyman Seeks Dynamic Individuals To Help Shape Its Future

The Everyman is inviting applications to join its Board from enthusiastic individuals with a keen interest in Theatre, Cultural Citizenship, Audiences and Entertainment.

In particular, applications are invited from professionals with knowledge, skills or experience in some of the following areas: Finance / Charity Finance / Accounting; HR; Marketing & Communications (inc Digital Marketing); Significant Professional Experience as a Freelance Theatre Practitioner (ie Director / Designer / Producer); and Community Engagement / Socially Engaged Practice.

Proactive individuals with an enthusiasm for contributing to Cork's cultural life, and who support The Everyman's values and endorse its principles of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion are particularly sought.

The Everyman is also seeking to assemble a group of individuals for its Development Committee. These need not be formal members of the Board but will work with it and drive Development campaigns in the coming years. The focus in year one will be on a Capital campaign.

Candidates with the following skillsets are welcomed to apply for The Development Committee:

Business/corporate sector experience with capacity and connections to fundraising and development opportunities

Experience with charitable organisations and non-profits, preferably including engaging with the Charities Regulator.

Experience with Digital Fundraising Campaigns

Experience with arts and culture organisational structure

Experience in capital campaigns particularly for the arts

Experience in strategic planning for non-profit organisations.

An interest/passion in theatre, culture, arts and community, heritage.

Executive Director and CEO, Sean Kelly said the following:

"This is an incredibly exciting time for The Everyman. We remained one of the busiest theatres in Ireland for the past two years, continuing to provide regular offerings for our audiences and to employ artists even during the most severe phases of lockdown. The Everyman has emerged from the pandemic in good health, and we are now at a point where we can look forward to building on the hard-won successes of recent years which, of course, the board played a vital role in. We have a huge range of events planned for 2022 and beyond so this is an incredibly exciting time to join our board or development committee."

The deadline for applications is the 25th of March and more information can be found on The Everyman's website.