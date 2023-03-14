Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Everyman Announces Vintage Clothes Fundraiser

The Everyman’s Vintage Fundraiser will take place on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th of March from 11AM to 4PM.

Mar. 14, 2023  
The Everyman's costume department is getting a spring clean. Bursting at the seams with original designs, thrifted gems and high-street fashions that have been collected for productions down through the years this is a chance for theatre-loving thrifters to get their hands on clothing that has been worn on The Everyman stage and beyond whilst supporting their local theatre.

The Everyman is a registered charity with only 8% of its income coming from government funding and it relies on support from donors, supporters and members in addition to ticket sales. Head of Fundraising, Anna Marie Coughlan, commented, "We are delighted to open our costume department for this unique fundraiser! Every donation received will support The Everyman to continue to champion artists, produce theatre of the highest quality and to be a valuable cultural asset to our community"  

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March attendees are invited to browse the rails, enjoy a drink in the beautiful surrounds of The Everyman bar and help raise funds for Cork's Cultural Home.  Those eager to be first in door for the coolest and rarest finds can book a limited early access ticket for entry between 11am and 1pm on Saturday with a complimentary glass of mimosa or mimosa mocktail. Walk-ins will be welcome for the remainder of the weekend.  



