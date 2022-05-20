The Everyman Announces Summer Show LETTERS OF A COUNTRY POSTMAN

The Everyman has announced that its summer production will be Letters of a Country Postman by one of Ireland's most loved and well-respected literary figures, John B. Keane. The play is an adaption of Keane's short novella Letters of a Country Postman first published by Mercier Press in the Celebrated Letters of John B. Keane Vol. 2 (2000).



The play follows the exploits of "your oul' segocia", Mocky Fondoo as he shares his long-learnt lessons in the ways of the post. According to Mocky, "To be a successful postman you need the patience of Job, the sagacity of Solomon and the perception of Plato. You must be prepared to hear all, see all and say nothing."

Over the course of an eventful summer, the colourful characters of the Ballyfee Postal District come to life in a brand-new adaptation for the stage of John B. Keane's much-loved novella. With live trad-music throughout, Letters of a Country Postman is a humorous fictional account of the exploits of a postman in rural Ireland and a love song to the postal system and its enduring importance today.

The Everyman's Artistic Director, Sophie Motley commented: I'm delighted to bring this adaption of a timeless work to The Everyman stage. We spoke to our audiences over the course of the pandemic and when asked what they would most like to see, the resounding answer was John B. Keane. This production is for them, and I'm thrilled to be directing it as my first production for The Everyman as Artistic Director.



Cast and Creative Team to be announced in full soon.

Written by John B. Keane

Adapted and Directed by Sophie Motley

