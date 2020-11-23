The Coronas Will Release Deluxe Edition of Their Album 'True Love Waits'

For Ireland's popular band The Coronas, the holiday season has always meant live concerts in their homeland. For nearly a decade, the band has played a series of shows at Dublin's historic Olympia Theatre during the lead up to Christmas along with other stops, which, for many have become an integral part of their holiday traditions. Last year, as example, included three SRO shows at the Olympia plus additional concerts in Dublin and other cities, coinciding with that year's release of THE CORONAS-LIVE AT THE OLYMPIA, recorded during their 2018 holiday run.

2020's coronavirus pandemic and its resultant furlough of live concerts has forced The Coronas, who have had to endure the misfortune of sharing their name of the virus, to pivot. With Ireland on a new lockdown to control the spread, The Coronas are moving the festivities to everyone's living rooms, with a full production concert livestreamed from the stage of the Olympia Theatre, this year with Covid-19 safety protocols in place. Called the "Nowhere We'd Rather Stream" show, a play on the name of their pandemic-cancelled "Nowhere We'd Rather Be" festival, the fun begins at 8PM GMT on Saturday, December 12.

The show is available to all on a pay-what-what-you-can basis. For ticket information, go here.

In announcing the event, the band's frontman Danny O'Reilly said: "Over the years our Christmas shows at The Olympia Theatre have taken on a life of their own and, for many people, have become part of the annual festivities. Whether you were at the one where the power went out (but the singing continued!) or one of the six night stand, everyone seems to have a Christmas at The Olympia Coronas story. We want to create another one this year! The venue is such a big part of the Coronas story, especially at Christmas."

"Pay what you can afford, whatever the gig is worth to you." says bass player Graham Knox. "We won't be making much, if any, money off this show, but we wanted to put on a full production, to get all our amazing crew back involved and put on the best show we can for this one off.". Add drummer Conor Egan: "It will give us an excuse to see each other and our crew at Christmas as well, and of course do the only thing we're any good at: play some music."

Not only has the pandemic changed The Coronas' holiday plans, it also drastically altered the rollout of their latest album TRUE LOVE WAITS during the summer. Propelled by the band's "tour" of Ireland in an album-art-decorated ice cream van, TRUE LOVE WAITS debuted at #1 on the Irish Album Chart its first week of release in August. They brought their new music directly to their fans at many socially-distanced stops and beat out their nearest competitor for the top slot by a scant 112 units.

In time for the holidays, TRUE LOVE WAITS will receive special treatment in the form of an expanded Deluxe Edition comprising the original 12 tracks plus four acoustic versions of songs from the album, two unreleased studio tracks recorded for the album ("My Favourite" and "Half Awake") and another previously unreleased track called "Just the Right Time (Song for Bonnie)." Several of the tracks are being rolled out via all digital platforms, culminating in the release of the entire Deluxe version of the album on December 18.

Additionally, the band reached out to their fans via social media asking them to submit a video containing a holiday message for someone they will miss this Christmas. Explains Coronas frontman Danny O'Reilly: "We're hoping to do something a little special for Christmas, something to bring us together a little when we're all so far apart."

During the most recent quarantine period, O'Reilly returned to Dingle in southwest Ireland and reinstated his Self-Isolation Blues series on the band's social media platforms. He puts his own spin on some of his favorite songs by his favorite artists.

The TRUE LOVE WAITS album received glowing media reviews. A recent issue of American Songwriter Magazine summarized it this way: "Songs soar on the strength of cascading crescendos and a daringly dramatic approach that helps to further solidify their stance. It's borne from Irish insurgence, the same tact taken by U2 when it comes to amplifying their stadium-sized sound. It's that combination of balls and bluster, drama and determination that makes True Love Waits the overarched effort it is."

Following the release of the Deluxe TRUE LOVE WAITS, additional acoustic tracks will be released via all digital platforms beginning in the new year. Among those scheduled are three new solo acoustic versions of the band's signature song "Heroes or Ghosts," including one version sung in Gaeilge (Irish Gaelic).

Shows View More Ireland Stories Related Articles