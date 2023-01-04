Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Abbey Theatre Announces Rob Furey as Technical Director

Rob will lead the Technical Department, including Production, Stage Management, Costume, Props, Stage Tech, Light and Sound.

Jan. 04, 2023  
The Abbey Theatre has announced that Rob Furey has been appointed to the role of Technical Director, joining the Senior Management Team. Rob will lead the Technical Department, including Production, Stage Management, Costume, Props, Stage Tech, Light and Sound.

Caitríona McLaughlin and Mark O'Brien, Co-Directors of the Abbey Theatre: "We are delighted to announce that Rob Furey has been appointed to the role of Technical Director. We look forward to working with him, as part of our senior management team. Rob's passion, experience, collaboration and leadership skills make him a perfect fit for the next stage of the development of Ireland's national theatre."

Rob Furey commented, "Words cannot express how much I look forward to working with the team at the Abbey Theatre, the best in Irish theatre."

Rob has worked within the arts and entertainment industry as a freelance production manager since 1996. Throughout these years Rob has worked within all genres of the arts and across all type of events from theatre, opera, dance, live music, festivals, film, television and corporate event management. Rob has also toured work extensively - both nationally and internationally.

Rob will take up the role in early 2023.



