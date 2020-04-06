TakeYourSeats.ie and The New Theatre Launch FIGHT BACK FESTIVAL
For 23 years, The New Theatre has nurtured, developed and staged new plays and provided Irish writers and artists with dramaturgical and production support. With COVID-19 closing all theatres across Ireland, emerging writers and actors have lost opportunities to have their work seen by audiences.More pressingly, they have lost their income. As a response, The New Theatre and TakeYourSeats.ie present FIGHT BACK FESTIVAL, an online theatre festival for Irish audiences to discover short plays written in response to these unprecedented times. Writers that have worked with in The New Theatre over the last 12 months will present short works about now; their fears, joys, losses, love lives, secrets and pasts, futures and families, isolation and connection. These short works provide a snapshot of this country in the here and now, shining a light on our tentative first steps into a fundamentally new world. Each short play will premiere on The New Theatre Facebook page at 21:15, starting on Tuesday, April 7th 2020. While each short play can be viewed for free, we strongly encourage you to use the donation option - 70% of income generated support the artists involved in this festival.
SCHEDULE
Tues 7th April
AN UNMADE BED by Elizabeth Moynihan
THE ONE TREE by Tara Maria Lovett Thurs 9th April
@ 20.15
SHARD by Stewart Roche
@ 21.15
THE PLEASUREOMETER by Jack Harte Tues 14th April
TOFFEE by Ultan Pringle Wed 15th April
HUG by Ali Hardiman Thur 16th April
PANDEMIC PANIC by Ella Skolimowski Fri 17th April
BACKWARDS AND FORWARDS by David Halpin Tues 21st April
KING OF CATS by Oisin Robbins Wed 22nd April
THE JAR by Myrn Devaney Thur 23rd April
TBA Fri 24th April
TBA