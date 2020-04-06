TakeYourSeats.ie and The New Theatre Launch FIGHT BACK FESTIVAL

For 23 years, The New Theatre has nurtured, developed and staged new plays and provided Irish writers and artists with dramaturgical and production support. With COVID-19 closing all theatres across Ireland, emerging writers and actors have lost opportunities to have their work seen by audiences.

More pressingly, they have lost their income.

As a response, The New Theatre and TakeYourSeats.ie present FIGHT BACK FESTIVAL, an online theatre festival for Irish audiences to discover short plays written in response to these unprecedented times.

Writers that have worked with in The New Theatre over the last 12 months will present short works about now; their fears, joys, losses, love lives, secrets and pasts, futures and families, isolation and connection.

These short works provide a snapshot of this country in the here and now, shining a light on our tentative first steps into a fundamentally new world.

Each short play will premiere on The New Theatre Facebook page at 21:15, starting on Tuesday, April 7th 2020.

SCHEDULE

While each short play can be viewed for free, we strongly encourage you to use the donation option - 70% of income generated support the artists involved in this festival.

Tues 7th April

AN UNMADE BED by Elizabeth Moynihan

Wed 8th AprilTHE ONE TREE by Tara Maria Lovett

Thurs 9th April@ 20.15SHARD by Stewart Roche@ 21.15THE PLEASUREOMETER by Jack Harte

Tues 14th AprilTOFFEE by Ultan Pringle

Wed 15th AprilHUG by Ali Hardiman

Thur 16th AprilPANDEMIC PANIC by Ella Skolimowski

Fri 17th AprilBACKWARDS AND FORWARDS by David Halpin

Tues 21st AprilKING OF CATS by Oisin Robbins

Wed 22nd AprilTHE JAR by Myrn Devaney

Thur 23rd AprilTBA





Fri 24th AprilTBA