TOORMORE to Premiere in Rehearsed Staged Readings

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TOORMORE, rehearsed staged readings of a new play inspired by true events, written by Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot, will come to Dance Firkin Crane, Cork – Fri Nov 27th and Town Hall, Skibbereen – Sun 6th Dec. The readings will be followed by a post-show discussion with the co-authors.

A French documentary film maker travels to her holiday cottage in West Cork in the days before Christmas 1996. It is a journey she has made many times before.

She has come, once again, to immerse herself in the world of Toormore and to be rejuvenated by its unique magic and energy. This December trip is colder, bleaker, and more profound.

Produced by Patrick Talbot Productions and Featherbowl Theatre Company, Toormore, is a portrait of French documentary filmmaker and writer, Sophie Toscan du Plantier, during her final visit to West Cork.

Written by Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot, this new play, marking the 30th Anniversary of the death of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, presents a formidable woman and artist for whom the ruggedness and beauty of West Cork were a vital antidote to the urban intensity of her life in Paris. It imagines the last visit from her perspective.

She would not return home.

Brendan Griffin's previous plays include The Silver Case, Broby Laundry Basket, Curvy Figures and A Thousand Moments of Extraordinary Pleasure.

Patrick Talbot's writing credits include A Great Arrangement, God Bless the Child (adapted from the stories of Frank O'Connor), Two Lord Mayors (co-written with James McKeon), and Intimacies and Elephants (adapted from the stories of Raymond Carver).

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