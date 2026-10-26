TITANÍQUE to Bring UK Tour to Wolverhampton Grand in November 2027

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Following the conclusion of its West End run, TITANÍQUE will embark on its first ever UK tour in 2027, docking at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Monday 1 – Saturday 6 November 2027 with Myra DuBois set to star as Ruth.

TITANÍQUE made a triumphant West End debut when the production opened at the Criterion Theatre in January 2025 to widespread critical acclaim. Going on to win two Olivier Awards – Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical for Layton Williams – from three nominations, including a Best Actress in a Musical nod for Lauren Drew, as well as four WhatsOnStage Award nominations. From a basement Off-Broadway to an international phenomenon, TITANÍQUE picked up seven major awards during the 2022/23 season including three Lucille Lortel Awards and was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical for its 2026 Broadway season.

Producers Eva Price and Michael Harrison commented: “It has been such a thrill to bring TITANÍQUE to the West End and share this gloriously outrageous show with London audiences. We've had an incredible time making waves in the West End, and we couldn't be more excited to now take our Olivier Award winning show on the road. And what better way to do it than with the incomparable Myra DuBois joining us for the tour? We are absolutely thrilled to welcome her aboard and cannot wait for audiences across the country to experience the uniquely fabulous world of TITANÍQUE.”

Myra DuBois added: “I've adored playing Ruth in the West End, how thrilling to get to spend a few more months with her around the country in this screamingly hilarious show!”

Full details and casting information for the UK tour will be announced in due course.

TITANÍQUE is the musical comedy bursting with nostalgia, non-stop laughs and killer vocals. Featuring all your favourite Céline Dion hits, including My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love You More, all backed by a live band.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, TITANÍQUE celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical's co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it played until 15 June 2025. As well as New York and London, the musical comedy has had smash hit runs in Paris, Sydney, Montreal and Toronto. TITANÍQUE made its Broadway debut at the St. James Theatre in March 2026, receiving four Tony Award Nominations.

TITANÍQUE is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG and Richard Johnston.

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