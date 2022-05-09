THISISPOPBABY Presents The World Premiere Of PARTY SCENE

Delving into the underbelly of queer culture, THISISPOPBABY present an unflinching and provocative new dance-theatre show about desire, intimacy, isolation and addiction. Party Scene stages its world premiere at Cork Midsummer Festival 2022 from June 15 - 17, for 3 performances only, and for 10 performances at Project Arts Centre, Dublin from June 22 - July 2.

Party Scene is a collaboration between choreographer Philip Connaughton and writer/director Phillip McMahon, together with a company of four incredible performers, that celebrates the sweaty high of a club session but asks tough questions about drugs, sex, consent and mental health in the queer community. Looking at Chemsex through an objective lens the show aims to spark conversation around identity, self-worth, isolation, homophobia, family and care within the LGBTQ+ community.

Part urgent gathering, part explosive event, Party Scene will immerse its audience into this frenetic subcultural world, as it investigates when an underground scene can become a community crisis, and when is it time for the party to end?

This show contains strong language and some nudity. Recommended age of 14+

CAST: Anderson de Souza / Matthew Morris / Ryan O'Neill / Liam Bixby

CREATIVE TEAM:

Created by: Philip Connaughton & Phillip McMahon

Set & Costume Design: Ellen Kirk

Lighting Design: Sarah Jane Shiels & Suzie Cummins

Sound Design: Frank Sweeney

Producer: Carla Rogers

ALSO COMING UP IN 2022:

WAKE: Autumn

A new large-scale ensemble show - a glorious celebration of ritual, connection and the power of community. An radical piece of interdisciplinary theatre that sits somewhere between a party and a purging. DON'T MISS IT!!

Haunted: November / December

Following on from the success of Not a Funny Word (2018), Haunted is a new play by actor, writer and comedian Tara Flynn. Exploring grief and loss with Tara's trademark style, with and heart Haunted promises to bring the audience on an incredible journey.