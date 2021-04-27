THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING Will Be Performed at the Everyman in May

This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing by Finnegan Kruckemeyer, the highly acclaimed writer for young audiences, and presented by The Everyman and Graffiti Theatre Company is part of Play It by Ear, a programme of shows performed on The Everyman stage and available as an audio stream.

Triplet sisters are left in the forest by their woodcutter father. From this fairytale beginning, three resolutions are made - one sister will walk one way, one the other, and the third will stay right where she is. Twenty years later, having circumnavigated the globe, fought Vikings, crossed oceans, tamed wilds, and achieved greatness, the three meet again as women.

Starring John McCarty as the Narrator/Woodcutter, Áine Ní Laoghaire as Albienne, Julie Maguire as Beatrix and Amber Deasy as Carmen the on demand audio stream will be available from Saturday, May 1st to Monday, May 31st. To accompany the audio series of This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing by Finegan Kruckemeyer, the Creative Learning team at Graffiti Theatre Company have created a special series of fun, creative prompts for teachers, parents, and carers of children. These activities support the listeners' enjoyment of the episodes and enable a deeper engagement with the piece. A free downloadable resource pack for teachers, parents and carers, to accompany this production for young audiences can be found on https://www.graffiti.ie/news/free-downloadable-resources-to-accompany-the-everymans-audio-stream-of-this-girl-laughs-by-finegan-kruckemeyer/

On demand audio stream for young audiences 8+. Book at everymancork.com