THE LONESOME WEST Returns To The Everyman

The Everyman has announced that its enormously popular production of Martin McDonagh's The Lonesome West returns for 10 performances only from April 7th. In 2018, under the direction of the theatre's Artistic Director, Julie Kelleher, McDonagh's vicious comedy was a hit with audiences and critics alike and secured a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for John McCarthy, playing one of the feuding brothers, at the Irish Times Theatre Awards.

The third play in McDonagh's Leenane Trilogy, The Lonesome West makes you laugh when you really, really shouldn't with explosive moments and dark humour. It tells the story of the persistently arguing bachelor brothers, Valene and Coleman, whose father has just died in a shotgun 'accident.' Valene's only interest is in his religious ornaments and drinking poteen while Coleman is only interested in eating and going to funerals to eat for free. Attempts to civilise them by despairing local priest Fr Welsh, and his devoted sidekick Girleen, fall on deaf ears.

Starring Gus McDonagh, John McCarthy, Andrew Holden and Amy McElhatton, The Everyman is proud to continue its tradition of producing top-quality theatre and delighted to reunite the same cast and creative team for this must-see revival of McDonagh's modern Irish classic, The Lonesome West. Set & Costume Design is by Deirdre Dwyer, lighting designer is Brian Mitchell and Sound Design is by Chris Schmidt Martin.

Early bird tickets at €25 are available until 23rd February. To book, visit everymancork.com or contact The Everyman Box Office, phone 021 4501 673.





Related Articles Shows View More Ireland Stories

More Hot Stories For You