THE CHRONICLES OF OGGLE Comes To Dublin Beginning Tonight

The Chronicles of Oggle is a hilarious and heart-breaking story of small towns and even smaller minds written by one of Ireland's most prolific actors Peter Gowen (Love Hate / Charlie / The Butcher Boy).

Meet Pakie: an orphan, an optimist, a storyteller, an 'Irish Everyman' with a keen verve for adventure; he's a true survivor. He may not be the sharpest sandwich in the toolbox, but Pakie knows a thing or two about the history of his native town - from the vicious Vikings, to the less-than Christian Brothers. Pakie's a laugh a minute... but he's got secrets. Secrets the God-fearing people of Oggle may not be ready to hear.

The Chronicles Of Oggle asks some difficult and timely questions about the role of the Catholic church in recent Irish history and the treatment of people with intellectual disabilities in our society.

Inspired by Russian author Dostoevsky's The Idiot, The Chronicles Of Oggle portrays a 'truly beautiful human being' negotiating the difficulties of growing up in an orphanage and trying to adjust to a new life after adoption. Positive through his suffering, Pakie's search to understand his world holds a mirror up to Irish society.

Written by and starring Peter Gowen (The Pillowman, Gaiety Theatre; On Raftery's Hill, The Abbey Theatre; Love/Hate, RTE), and directed by Donal Gallagher (Big Chapel X; What I (Don't) Know About Autism, Abbey Theatre), this hugely uplifting and touching story puts the world all into perspective in an original and funny way.

Originally staged in 2013 by The Everyman Cork and Asylum Productions, the play toured nationally in 2015, coinciding with the publication of The Chronicles Of Oggle by Methuen Books.

WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY: Peter Gowen

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director: Donal Gallagher

Set & Costume Design: Medb Lambert

Lighting Design: Eoin Winning

Music Composition: Irene Buckley

