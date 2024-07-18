Stephen Warbeck Teams Up With Theatre Lovett For THE MAESTRO AND THE MOSQUITA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Lovett will return to the stage this September, with an exciting new family show that features a blood-loving character that helps a talented maestro see the realities of how life should really be conducted. THE MAESTRO AND THE MOSQUITA is new work by award-winning writer and director for screen and stage, Carmel Winters, brought together with an original full score by Academy Award-winner Stephen Warbeck(Shakespeare In Love, Captain Corelli's Mandolin). The show is the company's Dublin Fringe Festival debut and makes its world premiere at Project Arts Centre from 12 - 15 September.

This timeless non-verbal musical tragi-comedy will see a superb stand out performance from one of Ireland's best loved physical theatre actors for all ages, Louis Lovett - who plays the Maestro. The show is co-directed by artistic director of Theatre Lovett, Muireann Ahern and by composer Stephen Warbeck and set to a magnificent new composition by Warbeck too. This new production promises all the treasures from Theatre Lovett, with that extra finesse by Carmel Winters' expert writing talent. This production comes twelve years after Theatre Lovett's first collaboration with Carmel Winters which was the hit show B for Baby, and which won The Irish Times Awards Best New Play of 2010.

This big-hearted show follows an artist's journey from innocence to corruption, delight to downfall - and back again. It introduces a celebrated conductor, the Maestro, who now lives alone, haunted by dreams of his past glory and where he is tortured nightly by the visitations of a blood-hungry mosquita. It is this tiny nemesis who destroys the Maestro's dream of a magnificent comeback, plunging him into a war he can't win. But not until he recognises in his enemy the same need for love and life as himself.

Theatre Lovett's The Maestro and the Mosquita is a story of two diametrically opposed entities who grow to realise that living and working together, despite their differences, is a great deal better than a state of perpetual war.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Written by - Carmel Winters

Directed by - Muireann Ahern + Stephen Warbeck

Performed by - Louis Lovett

Composer - Stephen Warbeck

Lighting Design - Sarah Jane Shiels

Sound Design - Carl Kennedy

Costume Design - Sinéad Lawlor

Funded by the Arts Council. Originally commissioned by The Ark. Supported by The Everyman and Cork City Council as part of Theatre Artist in Residence Programme

Suitability: for adults of all ages and anyone over 9 yrs.

Running Time: 70 mins approx.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.